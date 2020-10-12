FRANKLIN (CBS) — Franklin Police and the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council SWAT team showed “incredible restraint” while taking an armed man into custody, Franklin Police Chief Thomas Lynch said.

The man was taken into custody without incident after he fired six rounds at officers.

According to Lynch, the use of SWAT vehicles allowed officers to stay safe while responding to the man with less than lethal force.

“Without that equipment, this scenario would have been completely different,” he said.

Just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, Franklin Police responded to a call for the armed individual at the Spruce Pond Village Condos in Franklin, where the man threatened himself and anyone that came near him.

After police officers and the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council’s SWAT Team arrived at the scene, they said the man fired his handgun, hitting the SWAT team’s armored truck.

Officers got closer to the man with the armored vehicle, and they were able to take him into custody after using rubber pellets, a taser, and a police dog.

The man, who has not been identified, is being treated for minor injuries and will undergo a mental health examination. He faces multiple charges.

“Hopefully the suspect will eventually get the help he needs and one day be able to see his wife, his daughter, and his son again,” said Lynch.

One SWAT member was hit by a ricochet of a bullet fired by the man, police said, but the officer was not hurt.

“I am proud of the response of my officers, and the Metro-LEC team, the professionalism of all involved, and the incredible restraint shown. Results like this are not always possible but are what we strive for,” the police chief said in a statement. “We need to continue training all of our officers and must always provide them with the tools and equipment they need to do their jobs.”