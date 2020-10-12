BOSTON (CBS) — Early voting begins across Massachusetts on Saturday, Oct. 17 and will run through Oct. 30. Every community must have voting sessions available during the two weekends of that time period, as well as sessions during the regular business hours throughout the week.
Secretary of State William Galvin said they’re taking every precaution to keep voters safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have been working closely with cities and towns this year to make sure they are holding in-person voting in locations that are large and spacious enough to allow for social distancing and safe voting,” he said in a statement Monday. “We are paying particularly close attention to early voting sites and polling places in the highest risk areas, and we will be advising those communities to move any locations that are deemed to be insufficient.”
Voters who are casting their ballots by mail can use early voting sites to drop off their ballots. As of Monday morning, 1,351,000 ballots have been mailed to Massachusetts voters.
To view the early voting schedule in your community, visit www.MassEarlyVote.com.