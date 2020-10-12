BOSTON (CBS) — Monday marks the 10th day since Cam Newton has been kept away from the Patriots, after his positive COVID-19 test. According to the quarterback’s father, Newton is itching to get back to work.

Cecil Newton said in an interview with ABC 11 in North Carolina that the quarterback did not suffer from any symptoms after his positive test, and that Cam is raring to get back on the football field.

“If he can’t play, I’m sure he’s roaring to go to play,” Cecil Newton said. “We were close in the last game, Kansas City that is. And I know it was kind of eating him to not be a participant. But you can’t compromise the safety of the team and other associates by being selfish and saying ‘I want to play and I can put somebody else at risk.’ So we’ll be patient.”

Cecil added he has no concerns about #COVID-19 setting Cam back.

“He’s a committed guy and the Patriots are growing on him as I’m sure he’s growing on the Patriots. It will be a bright day if

"He's a committed guy and the Patriots are growing on him as I'm sure he's growing on the Patriots. It will be a bright day if Cam can remain healthy and stay focused."

Cecil said that his son does not know where he caught the virus, and that he abided by social distancing and mask-wearing measures.

“It doesn’t affect everybody the exact same way, I think. I was asking him about his immune system and how did he feel, whether the symptoms were like fever, chills, cough, headaches, that kind of stuff. And he had none of the symptoms,” Cecil said. “So I think he’ll be able to combat his way through it.”

Cecil added: “I don’t really see that as being a setback for him. Health and physically, I think he remains prepared. He just takes it as it comes.”

That indication from Cecil paints a positive picture for Cam’s return to the Patriots’ facility this week, in advance of their postponed game against the Broncos this coming Sunday. The NFL’s COVID-19 rules state that an asymptomatic player can return to the team after 10 days have passed since the initial positive test. Patriots players have Monday and Tuesday off, but those rules could lead to Cam getting in a full week of preparation for Sunday’s game, provided he is still asymptomatic.

Cecil Newton seems hopeful that Cam’s return will help continue the development of the positive relationship that’s taken root in Foxboro.

“He’s a committed guy,” Cecil said of his son. “The Patriots are growing on him, as I’m sure he’s growing on the Patriots. I do see some success. It depends on what happens this year as to whether that opportunity to be re-signed, that’s not in our decision-making. But no, yeah, yeah. It’ll be a bright day if Cam could remain healthy and stay focused.”