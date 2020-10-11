BOSTON (CBS) – The NFL shut down the Patriots facility again Sunday after a another positive coronavirus test. The team was scheduled to play Denver Monday night, but the game has been postponed.
Adam Schefter of ESPN first reported Sunday morning that the team had its fourth positive test in eight days.
According to Schefter, the league initially still hoped to play the game as planned but that later changed.
Albert Breer of MMQB reported that the team learned of the test Saturday night.
Detail on the Patriots' situation …
• The one positive test was a player.
• Team got word late last night, so no one went in this AM.
• Pats did everything outside yesterday, out of caution.
• Meetings were held on a practice field.
• Today's walkthrough was canceled.
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 11, 2020
The facility was closed throughout the week after cornerback Stephon Gilmore and practice squad player Bill Murray tested positive for COVID-19. Those positives came in the days after quarterback Cam Newton’s positive test, which forced him to miss the team’s game versus the Kansas City Chiefs.
Players and coaches worked remotely during the week until they were able to return to practice on Saturday. The team was scheduled for a Sunday walkthrough at Gillette Stadium before news of the latest positive test.
This week will instead count as a bye week for both Denver and New England.