NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (CBS) – A Georgia man was injured Saturday while climbing at Cathedral Ledge State Park in New Hampshire.
The 33-year-old fell while rock climbing the Funhouse route. New Hampshire Fish and Game said he was attempting to place a piece of protection when he lost his balance and fell 20 feet onto a ledge below.
The Atlanta man suffered injuries to his back, hip and foot in the fall.
Following the incident, the man’s hiking companions lowered him to the base of the climbing route and called 911.
Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) was able to lower the man to a stable location and carry him to a parking area to be transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
The incident came after New Hampshire officials warned hikers to be extra careful this weekend on what was expected to be the busiest weekend of the fall season.
“This incident is a good reminder to all people recreating in the outdoors to plan appropriately when hiking,” said New Hampshire Fish and Game. “With the current situation of COVID 19 people are putting emergency personnel and volunteers at a great risk when they get injured. Having appropriate gear including face masks and latex gloves aids in safety.”