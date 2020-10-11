BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Tenants and homeowners at risk of eviction and foreclosure held a rally on the Boston Common Sunday afternoon to press state lawmakers to take action to prevent what they describe as a looming statewide eviction crisis.

The rally called for the passage of a comprehensive eviction prevention measure intended to help stabilize renters, homeowners, and small landlords for a year as Massachusetts weathers the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The event is part of a series of actions across the commonwealth in support of the Guaranteed Housing Stability bill leading up to the expiration Massachusetts’ eviction and foreclosure moratorium, which is set to end on Oct. 17.

“We must prevent this looming crisis of mass evictions and foreclosures. Mass evictions would be a disaster for public health – people will end up spreading the virus when they are forced to double up in overcrowded apartments or shelters. Besides that, it would be incredibly unfair for tenants and working class homeowners who’ve already been hit so hard by COVID-19. And it would exacerbate racial inequality just as there’s a nationwide call for a reckoning with systemic racism,” said Lisa Owens, Executive Director of City Life/Vida Urbana in Boston, in a statement about the rally event.

We’re rallying now on Boston Common to #PreventMassEvictions! #Mapoli, @MassGovernor, PASS the Guaranteed Housing Stability bill now! Over 100,000 MA households are at risk & deserve to have a home! #HousingGuaranteeMA pic.twitter.com/z37yqtO3ba — City Life / Vida Urbana (@CityLife_Clvu) October 11, 2020

The nonprofit organization City Life/Vida Urbana, using recent reports from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Survey Poll and the Metro Area Planning Council, says over 100,000 Massachusetts renters and homeowner households could lose their homes if the moratorium expires as planned.

Meanwhile, the Homes For All Massachusetts coalition planning a march to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s house in Swampscott on Wednesday.

Democratic Boston Mayor Marty Walsh last week announced a “housing stability pledge” that he said aims to prevent evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic once the statewide moratorium on evictions and foreclosures ends.

