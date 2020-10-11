Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 570 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 16 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Sunday.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said that as of Sunday, there are 511 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 20 from Saturday. There are 85 patients currently in intensive care.
The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 136,168 while the total number of deaths is 9,388.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.0%.
There were 15,797 new tests reported Sunday. A total of 2,411,349 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.