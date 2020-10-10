BOSTON (CBS) — Make it three straight days for the Patriots with no new positive COVID-19 tests.
The team had no new positives in their latest round of testing, which occurred on Friday night, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
No new positive tests for the #Patriots and #Titans again from Friday’s round of COVID-19 testing, per sources. Both teams plan to reopen their facilities today.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 10, 2020
That’s a very good sign for the team, with cornerback Stephon Gilmore the last player to test positive on Tuesday night. Gilmore, quarterback Cam Newton and practice squad nose tackle Bill Murray are the only three players on New England on the NFL’s reserve/COVID list.
It also means the Patriots will return to the practice field Saturday morning, with the session set to begin around 10:30 a.m. This will be the team’s first practice of the week ahead of Monday night’s Week 5 tilt with the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium.
That game, originally scheduled for Sunday at 4:25 p.m., was pushed to Monday at 5:02 p.m. by the NFL. After taking on the Broncos on Monday, the Patriots will hit their bye week.
Newton and Gilmore will not practice on Saturday, per head coach Bill Belichick, who said the Patriots are taking an “hour by hour” approach to Week 5.