LYNN (CBS) — Environmental Police were called to help a coyote stuck inside a boat Friday. The boat was docked at the Volunteer Yacht Club in Lynn.

With the Swampscott Animal Control, environmental police were able to help the coyote out without hurting it.

The coyote was released into the wild.

