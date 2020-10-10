Comments
LYNN (CBS) — Environmental Police were called to help a coyote stuck inside a boat Friday. The boat was docked at the Volunteer Yacht Club in Lynn.
With the Swampscott Animal Control, environmental police were able to help the coyote out without hurting it.
Today, Officers responded to the report of a coyote stuck inside of a docked vessel at the Volunteer Yacht Club in Lynn. Along with the Swampscott ACO, Officers successfully removed the uninjured coyote from the vessel and released the animal back into the wild. pic.twitter.com/kUNaGEnd50
— MAEnviroPolice (@MAEnviroPolice) October 9, 2020
The coyote was released into the wild.