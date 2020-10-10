MARSHFIELD (CBS) – Daniel Webster Elementary School in Marshfield will shift from hybrid learning to full remote learning for at least two weeks.
It was announced by Marshfield Public School administrators on Saturday that there have been six new positive coronavirus cases within the Daniel Webster Elementary School’s community over the last five days.
“With six positive cases of COVID 19 at the DWS within the past five days, and the subsequent quarantine requirements of close contacts, we do not have the necessary staffing to safely keep the building open and adequately educate our students in the hybrid model,” said Marshfield Public Schools Superintendent Jeffrey W. Granatino and District Nurse Director Jane Landry in a joint statement.
Granatino and Landry also say, “it appears the positive cases have not originated within the [Daniel Webster School].”
The school will closed for in-person learning from Tuesday, October 13 through Friday, October 23.
According to the statement, a decision to switch back to hybrid learning will be revisited during the week of October 19.