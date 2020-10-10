CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Boston Police

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police are asking the public to help them identify a man who allegedly assaulted a woman earlier this week. Police said the “unprovoked attack” happened around 10 a.m. Monday near the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The suspect was described as a Black man wearing an all-black jumpsuit.

According to police, the man ran up to the victim “and struck her with a closed fist on the right side of her head.” He then ran away down Jimmy Fund Way and took a right on Brookline Avenue.

Boston Police are searching for this man in connection with assault and battery outside Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Photo Via Boston Police)

The woman was treated for minor injuries at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 617-343-4275, anonymously call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text ‘TIP’ to 27463.

Comments

Leave a Reply