Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police are asking the public to help them identify a man who allegedly assaulted a woman earlier this week. Police said the “unprovoked attack” happened around 10 a.m. Monday near the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
The suspect was described as a Black man wearing an all-black jumpsuit.
According to police, the man ran up to the victim “and struck her with a closed fist on the right side of her head.” He then ran away down Jimmy Fund Way and took a right on Brookline Avenue.
The woman was treated for minor injuries at the hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 617-343-4275, anonymously call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text ‘TIP’ to 27463.