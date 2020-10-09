BOSTON (CBS) – On this week’s To Do List we have some late Friday fun, a Halloween walk, and comedy at home.

AQUARIUM AFTER DARK

Throughout the month the New England Aquarium will be open late on Fridays and hosting aquarium “after dark” theme nights, like pajama night and haunted aquarium.

The new extended hours allow guests to kick off the weekend by staying at the aquarium until 8 p.m.

Something fun night visitors will experience is the lighting changing in the giant ocean tank to mimic natural lighting transitions.

https://www.neaq.org/visit/reopen/aquarium-after-dark

When: Friday’s through Nov. 1

Where: New England Aquarium, 1 Central Wharf, Boston, MA 02110

Cost: Adult: $32, Child (3-11): $23, Senior (60+): $30, Children (<3): Free, Aquarium members: free

HAUNTED WALK

If you want to get in the Halloween spirit, and if you’re brave enough, take part in a “Ghost and Legends Walk” in Peabody.

You’ll hear about historical events and visit sites that are thought to be haunted!

Each tour lasts about one hour and is appropriate for all ages.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/peabodys-ghost-legends-walking-tour-tickets-121792910875

When: Oct. 10 (sold out) and Oct. 24 (8-9pm & 9:30-10:30pm)

Where: O’Shea Mansion, 2 Washington St., Peabody, MA

Cost: $10

COMEDY AT HOME

And the Comedy Studio is bringing the comedy club to your couch, with a series of live shows called “Virtually the Same” every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

The shows start at 8 p.m. and tickets are just $10 in advance.

https://www.thecomedystudio.com

When: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights (8-10pm)

Where: Online at https://www.thecomedystudio.com

Cost: Pre-sale tickets: $10, Day of tickets: $12