BOSTON (CBS) — Defenseman Torey Krug will become a free agent on Friday afternoon, but the Bruins are reportedly holding firm on their offer to the lifelong Boston blue liner.
As of Thursday night, the Bruins are standing pat on their six-year, $39 million offer to Krug, according to Frank Servalli of TSN. Bruins GM Don Sweeney said earlier this week that talks with Krug have not advanced, but he has not closed the door on bringing the defenseman back to Boston.
The Bruins hope to reconnect with Krug after the defenseman sees what’s out there on the open market.
Krug, who has led the charge on Boston’s power play for the last seven years, should have no shortage of suitors in free agency. His hometown Detroit Red Wings have long been rumored to be interesting in Krug’s services, and the Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Islanders could jump into the fray as well.
The 29-year-old tallied nine goals and 40 assists over 61 games last season, adding six assists in the playoffs after the NHL resumed following a COVID-19 stoppage. Krug has spent his entire career with the Bruins, notching 337 points over 523 games.