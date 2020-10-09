CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots got more good news on Friday morning, as another round of COVID-19 tests came back negative. It marks two straight days that the team did not have any additional positive tests.

That round of testing occurred on Thursday night. As an added level of caution, the team will once again work remotely on Friday as they prepare for Monday night’s matchup with the Denver Broncos.

That game was initially scheduled for Sunday afternoon, but the NFL moved it to Monday at 5 p.m..

If the Patriots have another round of negative tests Friday night, they hope to hit the practice field on Saturday for their first — and potentially only — practice ahead of their game with the 1-3 Broncos.

The Patriots have had three players land on the NFL’s reserve/COVID list over the last week, starting with quarterback Cam Newton last Saturday. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray were placed on the list after positive tests during Tuesday’s round of testing.

But it appears the Patriots have potentially avoided an outbreak like the Titans are dealing with. Tennessee also had no new positive tests on Friday morning, after two additional players tested positive on Thursday. The NFL has moved Sunday’s Titans-Bills game to Tuesday.

