BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots got more good news on Friday morning, as another round of COVID-19 tests came back negative. It marks two straight days that the team did not have any additional positive tests.

That round of testing occurred on Thursday night. As an added level of caution, the team will once again work remotely on Friday as they prepare for Monday night’s matchup with the Denver Broncos.

That game was initially scheduled for Sunday afternoon, but the NFL moved it to Monday at 5 p.m..

The #Patriots had all negative tests again from Thursday’s round of COVID-19 testing, per source. Players will continue to work virtually today as an added precaution. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 9, 2020

Contact tracing identified multiple #Patriots players as close/high-risk contacts with Stephon Gilmore, per source. Same with #Titans’ latest cases. Zero new positives today, but more wouldn’t surprise — and wouldn’t necessarily mean canceling games. NFL continues to monitor. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 9, 2020

On the negative tests from the #Patriots the last two days – that doesn't include the three players on the Reserve COVID list (Newton, Gilmore & Murray). They are in a different category and as of right now, we don't know their status. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 9, 2020

If the Patriots have another round of negative tests Friday night, they hope to hit the practice field on Saturday for their first — and potentially only — practice ahead of their game with the 1-3 Broncos.

The Patriots have had three players land on the NFL’s reserve/COVID list over the last week, starting with quarterback Cam Newton last Saturday. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray were placed on the list after positive tests during Tuesday’s round of testing.

But it appears the Patriots have potentially avoided an outbreak like the Titans are dealing with. Tennessee also had no new positive tests on Friday morning, after two additional players tested positive on Thursday. The NFL has moved Sunday’s Titans-Bills game to Tuesday.