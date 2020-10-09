Bruins Reportedly Holding Firm In Contract Offer To Torey KrugDefenseman Torey Krug will become a free agent on Friday afternoon, but the Bruins are reportedly holding firm on their offer to the lifelong Boston blue liner.

Rondo On Doorstep Of Becoming First Player To Win NBA Title For Both Boston And Los AngelesRajon Rondo helped the Boston Celtics win their 17th NBA championship, and is now on the verge of helping the Lakers do the same.

Report: No New Positive Tests For Patriots For Second Straight DayThe Patriots got more good news on Friday morning, as another round of COVID-19 tests came back negative.

Tom Brady Loses Track Of Downs, Ending Bucs' Comeback Hopes In Prime-Time Loss To BearsTom Brady. Fourth quarter. Time for ... a massive choke job? These types of things can only happen in 2020.

Patriots-Broncos Postponed Until MondayFor the second straight week, the Patriots have had their game pushed back a day due to COVID-19.