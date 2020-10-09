(CBS) — There’s a warning for new parents about nursing pillows. Twenty-eight deaths have been associated with the pillows, the Consumer Product Safety Commission says.
Deaths occurred when children were left on or near pillows, and then rolled over, rolled off or fell asleep.
Experts say infants should always be placed to sleep on their backs on a firm, flat surface.
“While the agency investigates deaths associated with pillow-like products, we continue to remind parents and caregivers that Bare is Best for an infant’s sleeping environment,” the CPSC said in a statement.
Nursing pillows aren’t being recalled and Consumer Reports says the pillows can be helpful to parents, but they want better warnings about the dangers.
Click here to read the full CPSC notice.