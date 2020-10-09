BOSTON (CBS) — The deadline has come and gone for an Oliver Ekman-Larsson trade, and the defenseman is not going to Boston or Vancouver.
Instead, he’ll stay put with the Arizona Coyotes, his agent told Coyotes Insider Crag Morgan on Friday.
Ekman-Larsson and his agent had set a Friday afternoon deadline for the Coyotes to reach a deal with either the Boston Bruins or Vancouver Canucks, the blue liner’s preferred landing spots. He had all the leverage in trade talks given his no-movement clause, but neither the Bruins or Canucks wanted to budge on Arizona’s lofty asking price.
The Bruins reportedly didn’t like what Arizona was asking for in return for the 10-year veteran, and will now look elsewhere for help with their defensive corps. Boston will likely circle back to throw own defenseman, Torey Krug, who is now officially a free agent and can field offers from other teams.