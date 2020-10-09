CENTERVILLE (CBS) – After a long journey to Massachusetts from Georgia, 19 cats are in need of loving new homes.
The MSPCA-Cape Cod (Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals – Cape Cod) received 14 kittens and five adult cats from an animal shelter in Georgia, and are now putting them up for adoption.
The cats were previously housed at the LaGrange Animal Shelter in Georgia, which was overcrowded with animals. The shelter has seen a 45 percent increase in animal surrenders this year due to the economic impact of the coronavirus.
After arriving in Massachusetts on Tuesday, the cats quarantined for 48 hours. They are now cleared to be brought home by prospective owners.
“We remain committed to helping shelters across the country who are struggling to care for the number of animals in their facilities,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell. “Fortunately, we’re in a position to help, and these cats and kittens, all friendly and highly social, are ready for new homes here in Massachusetts.”
Less than two weeks ago, the MSPCA-Angell helped dozens of animals affected by storms in the US Virgin Islands find new homes.
If you’re interested in adopting, you can reach out to the MSPCA-Cape Cod at capeadoptions@mspca.org or visit their adoption center in Centerville.
The MSPCA-Cape Cod is also accepting donations to care for the cats before they find new home. People can donate at their Pet Care Assistance fund.