QUINCY (CBS) – Mail-in voting is proving to be very popular in Massachusetts. The Secretary of State’s Office says as of Friday morning, more than 36 percent of Massachusetts voters have applied to vote by mail.
In Quincy on Friday, a postal truck was quickly at capacity, as 20,000 mail-in ballots were picked up from City Hall. That’s almost one out of every three registered voters.
“A lot has to do with COVID,” said Quincy City Clerk Nicole Crispo. “But we are taking the precautions at our early voting sites and at all the polling places that we will be ready.”
More and more, voters are choosing to mail in their ballots, instead of in-person voting. And if the September primary is any indicator, the system is chugging along nicely.
But the mayor doesn’t see the 20,000 ballots as an indicator of a potentially record-setting November 3 election. He sees it as more of a practical matter.
“We’ve certainly made it as easy as possible to participate,” said Mayor Tom Koch.