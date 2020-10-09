Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The latest data on coronavirus in Massachusetts schools shows 163 people – 106 students and 57 staff – tested positive between October 1 and October 7.
The weekly report released every Thursday shows the number of positive cases for students who are in hybrid or in-person models. It does not include students in remote-only programs.
The data is only the number of positive coronavirus cases reported to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education by school districts collaboratives, and approved special education schools.
Last week, the first week of data to be announced, had 61 student cases and 35 staff cases.
