BROOKLINE (CBS) — Dining outside in December? Brookline announced Friday that its outdoor dining season has been extended until Dec. 7 in an effort to help restaurants cope with the coronavirus pandemic.
The temporary outdoor seating program was supposed to end on Nov. 1 before the Select Board took action. Boston’s outdoor dining season has been extended to Dec. 1.
“Our restaurant community has been hit hard by the impacts of the pandemic, and we’re eager to support them however we can as they seek to continue safely serving residents and visitors,” Brookline Economic Development director Kara Brewton said in a statement.
Town of Brookline Extends Outdoor Dining Season https://t.co/koNBPslyzz
— Town of Brookline (@TownofBrookline) October 9, 2020
Restaurants with outdoor patio seating will be able to get permits for temporary propane heaters to keep diners warm.