BOSTON (CBS) — When Tom Brady made his move to Tampa Bay, he needed a big fancy place to live. So the quarterback turned to Derek Jeter, and rented the former Yankees’ big fancy mansion.

That sublet is almost over, as Jeter is selling those digs for a cool $29 million. But Brady has reportedly found an even fancier mansion that he’ll soon call his own, according to TMZ Sports.

TMZ is reporting that that the Bucs quarterback is in the final stages of purchasing a waterfront estate in a private community just outside of Tampa Bay. The price tag comes in at $7.5 million, but the potential future Brady complex is over 8,500 square feet and has a total of five bedrooms, eight bathrooms (five full baths, three half baths), a private gym, a billiards rooms and home theater. There is even an elevator for when TB12 doesn’t feel like taking the stairs.

The waterfront property also has its own private dock, so Brady doesn’t have to do anymore cliff diving.

There are conflicting reports as to whether it’s a done deal or not, with the real estate company refuting TMZ’s report to the Tampa Bay Times, saying that Brady is not buying the property.

Brady can of course afford whatever mansion he wants after leaving the Patriots for a two-year, $50 million deal with the Bucs over the offseason. We’ll find out soon enough if Brady does indeed have a new home, if he’ll be back spending his Saturdays checking out some very exclusive open houses.