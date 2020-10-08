Report: No New Positive COVID-19 Tests For PatriotsThe Patriots got some good news on the COVID-19 front on Thursday morning.

Hurley's Picks: COVID Predictably Wreaking Havoc On NFL, And It's DispiritingTo be honest, the whole thing stinks. It smells. It's the worst. But we'll all try to make the best of an NFL season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bruins Take Defenseman Mason Lohrei, Three Others On Day 2 Of 2020 NHL DraftAfter sitting out the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft, the Bruins had five selections to make on Wednesday.

Report: Cam Newton, Stephon Gilmore Ate Dinner Together On Friday NightESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Patriots' star cornerback ate dinner with quarterback Cam Newton on Friday night.

NFL Week 5 AFC North Picks: 'The AFC North Has Been The Best Division In Football,' Says CBS Pittsburgh's Bob PompeaniIn Week 5 in the AFC North, the Steelers, Ravens and Browns all chase their fourth win in the NFL's most competitive division.