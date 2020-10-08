BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots got some good news on the COVID-19 front on Thursday morning, with no new positive cases popping up in the team’s latest round of testing.
New England’s case count remains at three: quarterback Cam Newton, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray. The team will meet remotely on Thursday, with the hopes of returning to the practice field on Friday.
The Patriots are slated to host the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.
The #Patriots had no new positive tests today, I’m told. They are working remotely, for at least one more round of COVID-19 tests.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2020
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will meet with reporters on Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. via conference call. Belichick’s Wednesday morning video conference with reporters was canceled.