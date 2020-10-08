BOSTON (CBS) — For the second straight week, the NFL has postponed Sunday’s Patriots game due to COVID-19. Week 5’s Patriots-Broncos matchup at Gillette Stadium has now been pushed to Monday night, WBZ-TV has confirmed.
Originally scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, the game will now reportedly get underway at 5 p.m. EST on Monday.
The move comes as the Patriots are dealing with a COVID-19 situation in their locker room. Cam Newton tested positive last Saturday, prompting the league to move Week 4’s Patriots-Chiefs game to Monday night, while practice squad DT Bill Murray and star cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive on Tuesday.
Murray did not travel with the team to Kansas City, but Gilmore did, playing 100 percent of New England’s defensive snaps in the 26-10 loss to the Chiefs.
The Patriots have been working remotely this week and will do so again on Friday. The team hopes to get in a practice on Saturday, which would be their only practice leading up to Monday’s game.
After their game against Denver, the Patriots will go one their bye week.