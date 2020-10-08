Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – More than 96,000 homes and businesses were still without electricity Thursday morning, a day after a storm driven by powerful winds hit Massachusetts.
The storm Wednesday evening left a trail of downed trees and power lines for miles across several communities. Wind gusts reached 82 miles an hour in Quincy, 70 mph in Worcester and 66 mph in Boston.
Check: MEMA Power Outages Update And Map
At the peak of the storm, more than 225,000 customers had lost electricity.
The power outages were also affecting remote learning in many school districts Thursday morning. Holliston, Clinton, Grafton, Hull, North Brookfield and Quabbin Regional schools were among those closed with remote learning canceled because so many homes had lost power.