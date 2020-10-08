Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 409 new confirmed coronavirus cases and eight additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts dipped to 1.0%.
As of Thursday, there are 484 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 31 from Wednesday. There are 85 patients currently in intensive care.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 134,277 while the total number of deaths is 9,350.
There were 14,035 new tests reported Thursday. A total of 2,360,825 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.