Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – We know that people can exchange germs through a simple handshake, and when it comes to the coronavirus, a new study finds it can live on human skin longer than the flu virus.
Researchers in Japan found that the novel coronavirus can live on human skin for nine hours compared to the influenza virus that only lasts about two hours on skin. They say it may be one reason why the virus may be more easily passed through direct contact between people than the flu.
The good news is that both the flu virus and the coronavirus were quickly inactivated with hand sanitizer.
This study underscores the importance of regular hand washing and the use of hand sanitizer to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.