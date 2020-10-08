FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — Two Massachusetts cities land on a new list of the best places to live in 2020. The ranking from Livability puts Framingham and Worcester inside the Top 100.
Framingham comes in at No. 24.
“Some big-name companies — Bose Corporation and Staples, just to name a couple — call Framingham home, helping crank the economic engine in this Massachusetts city. But there’s still plenty of room here for innovative startups, fun breweries, and a burgeoning arts and culture scene,” Livability states. “Situated off the Mass Pike and between Boston and Worcester, Framingham has gone through a growth spurt in recent years.”
Worcester is ranked at No. 53.
“Located in the heart of New England, Worcester strikes an intriguing balance: It’s full of historic charm, but is also a modern hub for innovation,” Livability says.
Ready to make a change? Find your perfect place here.#BestPlaces2020 https://t.co/FoM4oVIDa8
— Livability (@livability) October 6, 2020
Portland, Maine, was ranked 4th on the list while Manchester, New Hampshire came in at 57. The best place to live in the country is Fort Collins, Colorado, according to the ranking.
Livability said it based its ranking of small to mid-sized cities on several factors including safety, affordability, economic stability, outdoor recreation and job opportunities.
Click here to see the full ranking.