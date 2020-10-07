(MARE) – William is funny, energetic, and very charismatic. He is outgoing and warms up to new people quickly. He is not shy and will talk to everyone. William enjoys playing with remote control cars, playing basketball and board games, building with Legos, and watching TV. He also likes to play outside when the weather is nice. He loves to play and interact with other children, whether it’s in or out of school.
Transitions like back to school or from weekends to weekdays can be tough for William, but he is able to get through them with extra support.
Legally freed for adoption, William has three siblings living in Western Massachusetts with whom he will need to maintain continuous contact. He would do well in any family constellation with other children in the home. His new family must be patient, have a structured environment, be loving and caring, and also be able to meet William’s emotional and educational needs.
For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.
Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.