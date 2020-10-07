CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – More than 225,000 customers lost power in Massachusetts as a line of strong storms passed across the state Wednesday afternoon.

High winds took down trees and power lines.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across the region.

As of 7:30PM, 225,937 customers were still without power according to MEMA.

