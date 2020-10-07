BOSTON (CBS) – More than 225,000 customers lost power in Massachusetts as a line of strong storms passed across the state Wednesday afternoon.
High winds took down trees and power lines.
Major wind…most of the time we don't get widespread reports of gusts this high in the summer, let alone October. That squall line did a very efficient job of dragging winds down from aloft. #wbz pic.twitter.com/QMFGe41fXM
— Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) October 8, 2020
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across the region.
Close call! Large maple branch came down just feet from my neighbor’s house. Thankfully no serious damage #WBZ pic.twitter.com/UgTARVYCLG
— Nick Emmons WBZ (@NickEmmonsTV) October 7, 2020
As of 7:30PM, 225,937 customers were still without power according to MEMA.