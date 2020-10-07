Patriots Cancel Thursday Practice, Will Work Remotely For Second Straight DayThe Patriots have canceled their Thursday practice as the team deals with a potential COVID-19 outbreak.

Bruins Take Defenseman Mason Lohrei With Team's First Pick In 2020 NHL DraftAfter sitting out the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft, the Bruins had five selections to make on Wednesday.

Trent Green Discusses Impact Of Stephon Gilmore Missing Broncos Game: 'One Of Interesting Matchups For Me Would Have Been Gilmore Vs. Jeudy'Stephon Gilmore will likely miss Sunday's matchup with the Broncos following his positive COVID test. NFL on CBS' Trent Green on the impact of not having Gilmore in the lineup.

Report: NFL Expects Patriots-Broncos Game To Be Played, Despite COVID-19 PositivesAs of Wednesday morning, the NFL still plans for that game to be played.

Cam Newton Sends Out Simple Coronavirus Advice Via TwitterCam Newton shared a photo of himself wearing his finest overalls and head scarf but also wearing a mask.