BOSTON (CBS) — The situation unfolding in Foxboro does not look good overall, and it certainly doesn’t look good in terms of the Patriots being able to play their game on Sunday against the Broncos.

But as of Wednesday morning, the NFL still plans for that game to be played.

Mike Klis of 9News in Denver reported that an NFL spokesman replied to a question about the status of Sunday’s game by saying, “It’s on.”

Just got word from league on Broncos-Patriots game: "It's on. Will let you know if something changes." #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) October 7, 2020

Of course, in a very fluid situation, that could change quickly. But the league is intent for the time being on holding the game on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.

Thus far through the pandemic, the league has only postponed two games, a Week 4 meeting between the Titans and Steelers and the game between the Patriots and Chiefs. The Titans-Steelers contest was moved to Week 7, while the Patriots-Chiefs game moved back just one day, after Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Since that game has been played, the Patriots have added two players to the reserve/COVID-19 list: cornerback Stephon Gilmore and practice squad defensive lineman Bill Murray.

The Patriots are all not at the facility on Wednesday, working remotely for two days while — they hope — not producing any more positive tests.

Given the way the situation has been unfolding in Tennessee, where players and coaches have consistently tested positive for more than a week, it would seem as though more positives — and perhaps a postponement — are perhaps inevitable.

For now, though, as it has done since March, the league will try to continue on with business with as little interruption as can be. Whether that is actually possible this week will be determined in the 24-48 hours to come.