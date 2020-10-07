CBSN BostonWatch Now
By Jon Keller
Filed Under:Right To Repair

BOSTON (CBS) – Confused about Question 1 on November’s Massachusetts ballot? If you have seen any of the ads from the two sides, you just might be.

Question 1 deals with who should have access to motor vehicle data, the so-called ‘Right to Repair Bill.’

In the video above, Jon Keller moderates a debate between proponents and opponents of the bill. Below are some additional resources.

No on Question 1 – safeandsecuredata.org

Yes on Question 1 – massrighttorepair.org

National Highway Transportation Safety Administration letter on Question 1

