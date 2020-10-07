FOXBORO (CBS) – Patriots nation reacted to Stephon Gilmore’s positive COVID-19 case Wednesday.

“Yeah, definitely disappointing, I’ve enjoyed looking forward to a good season,” said one fan.

“It’s just the beginning of something that’s going to be going rampant,” said Marv Neal.

The star cornerback is now the third Patriot to be placed on the NFL’s reserve-COVID list.

“I think it’s going to be tough to finish the season,” said Luis Pedraza.

On Wednesday, the NFL released information about its daily testing. Between August 1 and October 3, more than 370,000 tests were given with 31 positive player cases and 53 positive personnel cases.

“We have said all along that we expect positive cases. As long as the virus is endemic in our communities, we will see new cases among our teams. Risk mitigation, not elimination, is the key,” said NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted out a memo detailing updates to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

They include clubs preserving security footage of facilities and practice areas for 30 days and minimizing time in lockers rooms.

“I think overall it’s to be expected at some point in time,” said Dr. Brian Cruz, medical director at PhysicianOne.

Dr. Cruz isn’t surprised more cases are popping up. He says daily testing and tracing are key to prevent spreading.

“That’s largely the purpose for doing this testing so frequently is that you pick them up very early so they mitigate any spread to other players or other people around them,” said Dr. Cruz.