BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have canceled their Thursday practice as the team deals with a potential COVID-19 outbreak. The team will instead work remotely, as they did Wednesday after cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the virus.
The team has not made any decision in regard to Friday’s practice, but if they are able to hit the field, that would be their only practice ahead of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium.
The NFL is still reportedly set on holding Sunday’s game as scheduled, despite New England now having three players (Cam Newton, practice squad DT Bill Murray and Gilmore) on the reserve/COVID list.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was set to address the media on Wednesday morning but that session was canceled. He will now chat with reporters at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.