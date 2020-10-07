LAKEVILLE (CBS) — A man whose TikTok video went viral is now getting a new truck from Ocean Spray. Nick Apodaca, who goes by @420doggface208 on the social media platform, rides a skateboard while drinking from a bottle of Cran-Raspberry juice and listening to “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac.
Morning vibe #420souljahz #ec #feelinggood #h2o #cloud9 #happyhippie #worldpeace #king #peaceup #merch #tacos #waterislife #high #morning #710 #cloud9
The popular video got the attention of 73-year-old band co-founder Mick Fleetwood, who recreated the TikTok and earned millions of views of his own. “Dreams and Cranberry just hits different,” Fleetwood said.
On Tuesday, Ocean Spray presented Apodaca with a new pickup truck filled with juice.
“We loved the skateboard, but thought this set of wheels had a better sound system,” the Massachusetts company said.
The new wheels should be a big help – Apodaca told TMZ he was living in an RV without running water and used his skateboard because his car needed upgrades.
Apodaca’s video has totaled more than 26 million views so far and helped to bring “Dreams” back to the music charts. According to CBS News, new fans are discovering the song at a record pace on the song-finding app Shazam. Shazams for the song were up 1,142% in late September.