NEWTON (CBS) – The man accused of driving a pickup truck through a crowd of Newton Black Lives Matter protesters was arraigned on Tuesday. Steven Wicks of Needham is facing charges of driving to endanger for the July incident.
It happened as a group of 40-50 people, mostly teenagers, gathered to support Black Lives Matter.
Protesters said they were taunted with what appeared to be anti-abortion remarks from a man who was leaving City Hall. Video captured the event, and the man can be heard saying “All black lives matter? What about unborn black…” before the sound trails off.
No one was injured when the man drove near the protesters.
Following his arraignment, Wicks was released on personal recognizance bail and ordered to stay away from and have no contact with any witnesses. He is next scheduled to appear in court on November 24.
What was the individual charged with??