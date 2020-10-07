BOSTON (CBS) — Attorney General Maura Healey announced a statewide voter protection initiative that includes an election task force.
The task force will make sure every ballot is counted and respond to reports of voter intimidation.
“As Election Day approaches, I want each and every voter to know that my office is working hard to ensure your vote is counted, your voice is heard, and our elections have integrity,” Healey said. “We are here to strengthen trust in our democratic process and protect your right to vote.”
The initiative also includes a voter education website with information about important dates and voting options. Flyers with information about how to vote and voting rights in multiple languages will also be distributed.
Voters may vote early by mail, vote early in person, vote by absentee ballot if they will be out of town or have a physical disability, or vote in person on Election Day, Nov. 3, at the assigned polling location from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
According to Healey, all polling locations are required to be accessible, have an accessible voting booth and have a system that allows voters with disabilities to make their ballot privately and independently. Massachusetts state law prohibits election interference and intimidation. Voters who vote by mail may track their ballots to make sure they are counted.
Information regarding voter registration and voting procedures in Massachusetts can be found on the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s Elections Division website.