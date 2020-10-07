Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 509 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 19 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Wednesday.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 133,868 while the total number of deaths is 9,342.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts held steady at 1.1%.
As of Wednesday, there are 515 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 21 from Tuesday. There are 83 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 16,134 new tests reported Wednesday. A total of 2,346,790 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.