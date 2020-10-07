BOSTON (CBS) — After sitting out the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft, the Boston Bruins had five picks to make on Wednesday afternoon. With their first selection, the Bruins added to their blue line.
Boston GM Don Sweeney and company got their afternoon started late in the second round, drafting defenseman Mason Lohrei with the 58th overall selection. Lohrei is a 19-year-old Wisconsin native who tallied 37 points (eight goals, 29 assists) for the Green Bay Ramblers in the USHL during the 2019-20 season.
The lefty is 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds. He was ranked No. 132 by NHL Central Scouting, so Sweeney must have seen something that he really liked about Lohrei during the pre-draft process.
Here are the rest of Boston’s picks on Wednesday:
Boston did not have a first-round selection this year after trading it to Anaheim at the deadline as part of the Ondrej Kase trade.