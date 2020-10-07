BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the city is looking for answers after “disturbing” video shows a Black jogger being stopped in West Roxbury Tuesday morning.
In the video shared with WBZ-TV, Bena Apreala is asked if he has any tattoos “just so we can confirm.”
“Am I free to go; do I have to show you? If I’m free to go, then I’m not showing you anything,” Apreala responds. As he walks away, he says “ICE tried to stop me in my own neighborhood.”
WBZ-TV has reached out to ICE for comment about whether the men who stopped Apreala were federal immigration agents.
Walsh said at a news conference Wednesday that he’s asked Boston police to “reach out to federal authorities to see what this is all about.”
“It was a disturbing video to watch. It was unacceptable in so many ways,” Walsh said. “Incidents like this have no place in our city, have no place for this in our country… It causes real pain and fear and concern. Violating someone’s rights just because of the color of their skin is always unacceptable.”