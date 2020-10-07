BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Marty Walsh called the White House’s Rose Garden event for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett “probably the biggest breach of national security in the history of our country.”
On September 26, President Trump held an outdoor ceremony at the Rose Garden, which was attended by about 200 people — many of whom were not wearing masks or following social distancing guidelines. There are also photos of some of the attendees inside the White House on Saturday.
“If you gather at a party of 25 people or more, there’s a chance that somebody is a carrier COVID, and all of a sudden now we have a super spreader event,” Walsh said. “We saw this at the White House last week. We saw about 100 people sitting on, I think it was the South Lawn or the Rose Garden. Nobody was wearing a mask. Nobody was physical or social distancing. Everyone was hugging, shaking hands, laughing.”
President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and other top White House officials later tested positive for coronavirus.
“In that one event, the President of the United States has come down with COVID-19, three United States Senators, the Secretary of our Treasury, and a whole host of other top level government people in the Rose Garden at the White House, by not taking the precautions they should have,” said Walsh. “That first and foremost is probably the biggest breach of national security in the history of our country, number one. But number two, it just shows you that no one is immune to the spread of the coronavirus.”
