BOSTON (CBS) – Forty communities in Massachusetts are now considered high risk for coronavirus infections. The state released an updated color-coded map and data on Wednesday based on average positive test rates.
CHECK: Town By Town Coronavirus Data | Data Map
Based on the average daily cases per 100,000 residents, each city or town has been designated as a higher risk (red), moderate risk (yellow), or lower risk (green) community. Communities with fewer than 5 cases are not given a designation.
As of Wednesday, communities in the red zone include: Acushnet, Amherst, Attleboro, Avon, Boston, Brockton, Chelmsford, Chelsea, Dartmouth, Dracut, Dudley, Everett, Framingham, Haverhill, Holyoke, Hudson, Kingston, Lawrence, Leicester, Lowell, Lynn, Malden, Marlboro, Methuen, Middleton, Nantucket, New Bedford, North Andover, Plymouth, Randolph, Revere, Southboro, Southbridge, Springfield, Sunderland, Waltham, Webster, Winthrop, Woburn and Worcester.
Last week, 23 communities were in the red category.
Holliston and Lynnfield came out of the red zone since last week’s report.
According to the Department of Public Health, compared to the previous two week period, 86% of communities have either seen improvement or no change in their average daily case numbers.