SALEM (CBS) — Salem, Massachusetts typically welcomes more than half a million tourists during the Halloween season. But the city said Tuesday it is asking people celebrate the holiday elsewhere if they haven’t already made arrangements.

“If you are considering a visit to Salem this October and you do not have lodging booked or advance tickets or reservations, the City recommends that you postpone your visit until 2021,” the city said in a statement.

Salem is currently “yellow” on the state’s color-coded coronavirus map. The city is postponing a shift to Phase III, Step 2 of reopening.

Most Halloween events in Salem have been canceled this year because of the pandemic, and venues are working with limited capacity, which the city said created “long lines and crowding” during the first weekend of October.

Anyone who plans to come to Salem must follow a mandatory mask order when downtown.

“While we normally welcome visitors from around the globe to our city each Fall, this is not a normal October,” Mayor Kim Driscoll said in a statement. “We want to support our many businesses, but our first priority is keeping residents, employees, and visitors healthy and safe.”