PROVIDENCE, RI (CBS) – Police are looking for the man who kidnapped a 9-year-old girl in Providence Monday afternoon. Video of the abduction has been released by police.
The girl was forced into a car after she got off the school bus. It happened in the area of Grover and Merino Streets.
“The victim was later returned to a nearby location and police are actively looking for the subject and vehicle involved related to this incident,” police said.
The girl described the suspect as a Hispanic man between the ages of 20 and 40 who was wearing all black and driving a silver Nissan SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to call Providence Police.