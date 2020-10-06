NEWBURYPORT (CBS) – Each winter, storms take a toll on Plum Island’s vulnerable sand dunes. This year, the city of Newburyport is hoping to stop that with a 900 pound bags of sand called “super sacks.”
Crews will begin putting the sacks along the shoreline on Plum Island on Wednesday.
The hope is the tide will build up the sand around them and offer some more protection. The City of Newburyport has tried many solutions over the years. Last year, neighbors teamed up with the city and trucked in their own sand.
The mayor said they needed another solution this year. “We needed something to buy us more time until the river was dredged,” Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday said. “We’re hoping and praying these super sacks and their weight will hold up during this winter.”
When the Merrimack River is dredged, whatever is taken out can be put on the Plum Island shoreline to build it up. The river has not been dredged in 10 years and the mayor is hoping the government will come through.