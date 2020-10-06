BOSTON (CBS) – New England Patriots practice squad member Bill Murray became the second member of the organization placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.
The Patriots placed the defensive tackle on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday. The list is “for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.”
Murray had 19 sacks, 32 tackles for a loss, four forced fumbles and 10 blocked kicks at William & Mary before signing as an undrafted free agent with the Patriots.
The Patriots first dealt with a positive coronavirus test over the weekend, when Cam Newton tested positive. The starting quarterback tested positive on Friday night, and that news broke on Saturday morning.
The team then spent Saturday and Saturday undergoing testing and figuring out logistics for their game in Kansas City, which was scheduled for Sunday. After a round of negative tests from all players and coaches, the NFL pushed the game back one day to Monday night.
The Patriots underwent testing on Monday morning before flying to Kansas City in two different planes — one for Patriots who had been in close contact with Newton, another for those who had not — on the day of the game. The Patriots lost that game 26-10, but their COVID tests from the day all came back negative.
The Patriots’ next scheduled game is for Sunday at Gillette Stadium against the Denver Broncos, before entering their bye week.