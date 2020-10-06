Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 454 new confirmed coronavirus cases and eight additional deaths in the state on Tuesday. The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts held steady at 1.1%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 133,359 while the total number of deaths is 9,323.
As of Tuesday, there are 494 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 21 from Monday. There are 85 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 12,785 new tests reported Tuesday. A total of 2,330,656 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.