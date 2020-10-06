Oliver Ekman-Larsson Reportedly Sets Friday Deadline For Trade To Bruins Or CanucksThe Bruins should know by the end of the week if they have a deal for defenseman Oliver Ekhman-Larson, or if they have to turn elsewhere for help on the blue line.

Report: Cam Newton Still Without COVID-19 Symptoms, Lending Hope To Availability To PlayThe news of Cam Newton testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend was certainly shocking, but it appears the Patriots' quarterback is not suffering from any symptoms of the virus.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 5: Justin Herbert Quickly Emerging As Solid QB OptionThe Chargers rookie posted his third straight strong start Sunday, making him rise up the waiver wire ranks.

Sloppy Mistakes Cost Patriots In Game They Could Have Stolen And Other Leftover ThoughtsThe Patriots had no business competing with the Chiefs on Monday night. Yet, if not for some uncharacteristically sloppy play, they might have won the thing.

Hoyer Or Stidham? Patriots Have An Interesting QB Dilemma Heading Into Week 5If Cam Newton is out again in Week 5, will Bill Belichick turn to Brian Hoyer or Jarrett Stidham against the Broncos?