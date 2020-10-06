LEICESTER (CBS) — Add Leicester to the list of communities that are not allowing trick-or-treating this Halloween due to the coronavirus pandemic. The town made the announcement with a short statement released Monday night.
“Due to COVID-19, trick or treating in the Town of Leicester has been cancelled. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the town posted to social media.
The CDC characterizes door-to-door trick-or-treating as a “higher risk” activity that should be avoided this Halloween.
Worcester is asking residents not to go door-to-door trick-or-treating this year, as is Springfield.
Facebook commenters reacted negatively to the decision in Leicester.
“Seriously? It should be up to the child’s family and the people handing out candy,” one person wrote.