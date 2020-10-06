Comments
HOPKINTON (CBS) — A crash on I-495 in Hopkinton involving an apparent military vehicle caused minor injuries and heavy delays on the highway Tuesday morning. State Police said they responded to the three-vehicle crash near Exit 22 at 10:30 a.m.
“Several occupants” suffered minor injuries, police said. SkyEye footage of the scene showed uniformed soldiers standing in the breakdown lane next to what looks like a military-style Humvee.
There was no information immediately available as to what caused the crash.